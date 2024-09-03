Ordinance issued to merge 51 villages at ORR with nearest municipalities

The State government has issued an ordinance to amend the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 and expand the urban area up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and beyond by merging 51 gram panchayats into the nearby municipalities of Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Malkajgiri-Medchal districts on Tuesday.

This is following the recommendations of the Cabinet sub-committee headed by Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu with Transport and BC Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Panchayat Raj Minister D. Anusuya Seethakka and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha as members.

The ordinance issued in the name of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma stated that the Cabinet sub-panel had earlier met public representatives and other stakeholders to look into the merger of the villages into the nearby municipalities. During the discussions, it was decided to merge six more gram panchayats within the ORR in addition to the earlier list of 45 villages. These villages are found to be having similar urban growth perspectives with rapid growth.

One study done previously by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) to suggest suitable administrative structure and urban governance pattern for these villages and another by a committee of district officers headed by the district Collectors of Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Medchal-Malakjgiri under the Director of Municipal Administration to examine and report the spatial integration of local bodies have both recommended integration of 45 villages into the the existing or nearby municipalities.

Accordingly, the following villages will be merged in Rangareddy district – Pedda Amberpet municipality will have Bacharam, Gowrelly, Qutbullapur and Tharamatipet villages; Shamshabad will have Bahadurguda, Peddagolikonda, Rasheedguda and Ghansimiyanguda villages; Narsingi will have Mirjaguda village; Thukkuguda will have Harshaguda village..

Following villages will be merged in Medchal-Malakajgiri district: Medchal municipality will have Pudur and Rallapur villages; Dhammaiguda will have Keesara, Yadgarpally, Ankireddypally, Cheeryal, Narsampally and Thimmaipally villages; Nagaram will have Bogaram, Godumkunta, Kareemguda and Rampally villages.

Pocharam will have Venkatapur, Pratapsingaram, Korremul, Kachivanisingaram and Chowdariguda villages; Ghatkesar will have Ankushapur, Aushapur, Madharan, Edulabad, Ghanapur and Marpallyguda villages; Gundlapochampally will have Muneerabad and Gowdavelly villages, Thumkunta will have Bomrasipet, Shamirpet and Babaguda villages.

Following villages in Sangareddy district will be merged as follows: Tellapur will have Kardanoor, Muthangi, Pocharam, Paati and Ghanapur villages; Ameenpur will have Ilapur, Ilapur Thanda, Patelguda, Dayara, Kistareddypet and Sultanpur villages.