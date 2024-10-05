Orders released for setting up Yarn Depot at Vemulawada

The government has accorded permission for establishment of Yarn Depot at Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla District for Powerloom sector with Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (TGSCO) as nodal and implementing agency.

A government order issued on Saturday also sanctioned a corpus fund of ₹50 crore to run the Yarn Depot from available budget under Special B.C Welfare Budget to provide assistance to weavers for procurement and for maintaining required yarn as buffer stocks in the depot.