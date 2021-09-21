Orders on quota in liquor shops issued

HYDERABAD

21 September 2021 19:26 IST

Follow up on CM’s assurance

Members belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Goud community will get share in the allotment of liquor outlets (A4 shops) for the excise year 2021-23.

As assured by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during a recent meeting, the government has announced quota for these communities in the allotment of retail liquor outlets. Accordingly, 15 % shops would be allotted to Goud community, 10 % to SCs and 5 % to STs during the licence period 2021-23.

The Chief Minister during his Independence Day speech has announced resolve to provide quota to downtrodden sections in government licences for setting up fertiliser shops, liquor shops and bars, medical shops, hospitals and hostels. The State Cabinet which met recently cleared the proposal and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders providing reservations to these sections.

Advertising

Advertising