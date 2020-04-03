Orders on full salary for police and health staff

The Finance Department issued fresh orders, GO No 28, on Friday in modification of the earlier order for payment of full eligible salary to the employees of the Medical and Health and Police departments. The Friday’s order however did not mention about the additional incentive.

Meanwhile the Telangana Village Revenue Officers Association, Sangareddy District committee, has represented to the District Collector that all the employees of Revenue department from village revenue assistant, village revenue officer to the deputy collector be exempted from the GO 27 for deferring the salaries of the staff by 50%.

The Association representatives, welcoming the decision of the government to give full salary to the employees of Medical and Health and Police departments keeping in view their role in curbing the spread of COVID-19, said that the revenue employees were also working as point persons for implementation of government decisions to supply essential commodities to the poor. They are part of village, mandal and district surveillance teams to conduct door-to-door verification for identification of people with COVID symptoms and coordination of people to ensure home quarantine.

The revenue employees also enumerated migrant labour to provide them with food and accommodation, distributing relief sanctioned by the government and supply of commodities under the Public Distribution System.