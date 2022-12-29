Orders issued for weightage in formative assessments

December 29, 2022 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - Hyderabad

The State government on Wednesday issued orders for weightage of 20 marks for formative assessment in class nine and class ten board exams.

All six subjects in class nine and class ten will carry 20 marks for formative assessment and 80 marks for summative assessment - II. The SA-II will be final exam for class nine and SSC public examination, an official release said.

It added that, nevertheless, SA-I will also be conducted for classes nine and ten but their marks will not be considered in final assessment. Only four formative assessments for both classes will carry a maximum of 20 marks. All six subjects will carry a maximum of hundred marks in the ratio of 20:80 for FA and SA respectively. The science subject will have two parts — physical sciences and biological sciences — which will have ten marks each in FA and 40 marks each in final (class nine) and SSS board exam.

