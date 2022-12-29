ADVERTISEMENT

Orders issued for weightage in formative assessments

December 29, 2022 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - Hyderabad

All six subjects in class nine and class ten will carry 20 marks for formative assessment and 80 marks for summative assessment - II

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representative purpose. | Photo Credit: G_Moorthy

The State government on Wednesday issued orders for weightage of 20 marks for formative assessment in class nine and class ten board exams.

All six subjects in class nine and class ten will carry 20 marks for formative assessment and 80 marks for summative assessment - II. The SA-II will be final exam for class nine and SSC public examination, an official release said.

It added that, nevertheless, SA-I will also be conducted for classes nine and ten but their marks will not be considered in final assessment. Only four formative assessments for both classes will carry a maximum of 20 marks. All six subjects will carry a maximum of hundred marks in the ratio of 20:80 for FA and SA respectively. The science subject will have two parts — physical sciences and biological sciences — which will have ten marks each in FA and 40 marks each in final (class nine) and SSS board exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US