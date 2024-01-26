ADVERTISEMENT

231 prisoners in Telangana to be released under special remission

January 26, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The order granting the special remission was issued on the occasion of Republic Day

V Swathi
V. Swathi

Cherlapally jail | Photo Credit: File | RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana government has, through a media statement, informed that guidelines have been issued for premature release of life and non-life prisoners who have displayed good conduct.

A total 231 prisoners with good conduct in prisons have been selected for amnesty. Of them, 212 are life time convicts and 19 non-life convicts. The note said that Governor has the powers to grant remission under the Article 161 of the Constitution of India.

This is the third time premature release of prisoners is granted after formation of the Telangana State. Earlier, the amnesty was granted in 2016 and 2020. Last year, though a list was sent, it was not ratified by the governor.

An article titled ‘Hopes dashed for life convicts in Telangana prisons awaiting amnesty on Republic Day’ appeared in The Hindu on January 26, which brought to light the fact that a total 276 prisoners have completed at least 10 years of prison term, of whom 62 have completed 20 years and 19 prisoners have been languishing for 25 years in state prisons.

