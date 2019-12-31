Orders for SPF deployment at State-run hospitals issued

Telangana government on Monday issued orders to deploy 164 Telangana State Special Protection Force (TSSPF) personnel in State-run hospitals. Junior and senior doctors working at government hospitals welcomed the decision as they had been making the demand following repeated attacks on doctors by patients’ attendants.

This saw saw quite a few instances of junior doctors at Niloufer Hospital, Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and Gandhi Hospital being roughed up by attendants. Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) members had boycotted duties demanding secure work environment and submitted representation to Health Department officials. TJUDA-OGH unit president M. Naresh said they had been following up on the request for the past 10 months.

Director of Medical Education (DME) K. Ramesh Reddy said they have prepared requirement of TSSPF personnel at different teaching hospitals taking into consideration the activity and vulnerability at hospitals.

AS per orders issued on Monday, 128 TSSPF posts will be created for deployment at eight government teaching hospitals. That includes a post for inspector, three sub-inspectors and 102 constables. Besides, 36 more posts will be created for deployment at Government-run hospitals in Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar.

The Home Department would obtain concurrence of Finance Department before initiating steps to fill up the posts.

Dr Ramesh Reddy said deploying TSSPF at hospitals will go a long way in boosting the morale and confidence of doctors and medical staff.

TJUDA adviser P. Vijayender, who had led the protests following attacks on doctors, welcomed the decision and said they hope the orders are implemented at the earliest.