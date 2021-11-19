Order on honorarium of reps of ULBs withdrawn

HYDERABAD

19 November 2021 23:04 IST

The State Government withdrew the orders issued enhancing the honorarium including conveyance allowance to mayors/chairperson, deputy mayor/vice-chairperson, corporators/ward members/cooption members of urban local bodies by 30 per cent.

The government had announced that the honorarium would be increased with effect from June payable in the month of July. No specific reasons were cited for withdrawal of Thursday’s order (GO Ms. 199) and the Municipal Administration secretary C. Sudarshan Reddy said the government after careful examination of the matter hereby withdraws the GO Ms. 199.

Advertising

Advertising