Order needed in distribution of food, say Niloufer officials

HYDERABAD

20 September 2021 23:43 IST

There is no dearth of food and in fact, an order to its distribution is what’s needed, say administrative officials of Niloufer Hospital.

They said several generous individuals and organisations, who have empathy for the children undergoing treatment at the hospital, are distributing food to attendants.

“Several of them distribute quality food here. We recently conducted a meeting with the police and identified a food distribution point. What needs to be done is channelise efforts of all individuals and organisations so that they reach the point one after the other to distribute food,” said an official.

Hyderabad Traffic Police have put up a banner near the hospital indicating directions to the food distribution point.