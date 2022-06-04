Order CBI probe in minor girl rape case, Bandi tells CM

State BJP president faults KCR’s silence in the case

Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay sought an explanation from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on his silence over the rape of a minor girl when the fingers are being raised at the grandson of a Minister and son of a MLA.

At a press conference here, he saw a major exercise to save the accused and said it was confirmed from the silence of the Chief Minister, with police claiming that the CCTV footage was not available and even after five days of the incident no one is named in the FIR.

He said people have lost confidence in the police and the Chief Minister should seek an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation. It is all the more necessary since the names of the relatives of a Minister, MLA and Wakf Board chairman are being discussed as the accused, he said.

“We don’t know the religion of the girl so far but the ruling party is trying to suppress the truth and blame BJP as communal even in this episode. Do they want people to accept that it is ok if she belongs to the majority religion,” he asked.

Mr. Sanjay claimed that Hyderabad has become an unsafe city for women and it’s due to the Chief Minister’s inefficiency. “The Chief Minister doesn’t respond to any incident whether it’s a rape or rising daylight murders in the city. So what fear the police have,” he asked and said the Chief Minister has to take the responsibility.

The BJP chief further asked why the police delayed booking the FIR and then not naming anyone even after five days. “Why are you trying to save the accused. Instead of sending them to jail, police is busy protecting them,” he alleged. The government has to explain how minors were allowed in a pub, he said and alleged that rising drug and pub culture has damaged the image of the city.

Earlier, Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao wondered why were the police command control centre and CCTV cameras set up at a cost of ₹1,200 crore if they are not working. He claimed that a State Minister’s grandson gave a bachelor party and the Minister’s PA himself booked the pub.

He warned that he would approach the Supreme Court if even one second of the CCTV footage was deleted and wanted DGP M Mahender Reddy to explain the laxity in the case.