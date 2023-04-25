ADVERTISEMENT

Order appointing Director of Medical Education suspended

April 25, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana High Court. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Justice Surepalli Nanda of Telangana High Court on Monday suspended the government order appointing K. Ramesh Reddy as Director of Medical Education, said advocate Sama Sandeep Reddy. The advocate said that the judge passed the direction in a petition of quo warranto. According to Mr. Sandeep Reddy, doctor Ramesh Reddy was appointed as temporary director of medical education nearly five-and-a-half years ago. Earlier, a writ petition was filed challenging his appointment. A judge of the HC had held the appointment was not legal citing Telangana sub-ordinate service rules. This was confirmed eventually by a division bench. Mr. Sama Sandeep Reddy said that subsequently a writ of quo warranto was filed seeking a direction to declare the appointment illegal.

