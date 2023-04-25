HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Order appointing Director of Medical Education suspended

April 25, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Telangana High Court.

The Telangana High Court. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Justice Surepalli Nanda of Telangana High Court on Monday suspended the government order appointing K. Ramesh Reddy as Director of Medical Education, said advocate Sama Sandeep Reddy. The advocate said that the judge passed the direction in a petition of quo warranto. According to Mr. Sandeep Reddy, doctor Ramesh Reddy was appointed as temporary director of medical education nearly five-and-a-half years ago. Earlier, a writ petition was filed challenging his appointment. A judge of the HC had held the appointment was not legal citing Telangana sub-ordinate service rules. This was confirmed eventually by a division bench. Mr. Sama Sandeep Reddy said that subsequently a writ of quo warranto was filed seeking a direction to declare the appointment illegal.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.