The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in parts of Telangana from August 30 (Friday) till September 1 (Sunday). Heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in a few districts of the State.

As per IMD bulletin, on Friday orange alert has been issued for isolated places in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts.

A yellow alert has been issued on the same day for 11 districts. “Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Medak and Kamareddy districts,” the bulletin said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.