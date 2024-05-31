Optimistic start in TG: Revenue receipts of ₹11,818 crore in April  

The State has started the new financial year on an optimistic note registering overall revenue receipts of ₹11,818 crore during April, the first month of the current financial year.

Tax revenue in April stood at ₹11,464 crore with GST contributing a healthy ₹4,475 crore. Accruals through sales tax too have been impressive at ₹2,661 crore and the State Excise duties continued to be among the major revenue earner at ₹1,580 crore. However, the dependence on market borrowings continues to be on the higher side at ₹2,246 crore during April.

The State Government has submitted a vote-on-the-account budget for the current year pending clarity about releases from the Centre. The government is likely to present a full budget in July after the election process is completed on June 4 and the new government takes over charge at the Centre.

The Stamps and Registration department reported a revenue of ₹1,116 crore during the first month which saw hectic electioneering indicating the scope for an increase in real estate activity in the coming days. The State’s share of Union Taxes for the month has been pegged at ₹908 crore and other taxes and duties at ₹721 crore while the State registered non-tax revenue of ₹354 crore, according to the provisional figures submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

The State could achieve overall revenue receipts of ₹1.69 lakh crore, 78% of the ₹2.16 lakh crore projected in the budget estimates previous fiscal. Tax revenue too was down by ₹17,000 crore at ₹1.35 lakh crore against the projected ₹1.52 lakh crore while the borrowings and other liabilities during the fiscal 2023-24 were pegged at close to ₹49,440 crore, a shade short of ₹50,000 crore mark.

