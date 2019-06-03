Opposition parties hit out at KCR

Telangana Formation Day was celebrated with fervour by all the political parties hoisting the national flag and recalling the sacrifices made for creation of new Telangana.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy unfurled the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan and addressed the party workers where he recalled how Ms. Sonia Gandhi had kept her promise to deliver the separate State despite the hurdles created.

He said Ms. Sonia Gandhi would be remembered for ever and her contribution in realising the dreams of every Telanganite would never be forgotten. The Congress members in Parliament played a key role in the separate statehood and they fought against their own MPs from other states.

Only alternative

Mr. Reddy reiterated that Congress was the only alternative in the State to TRS and BJP had won four seats in a fluke in the recent Parliament elections, and they can never be the alternative. Mr. Reddy also criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao saying he had pushed the State into a debt trap.

The Telangana Congress president said ₹ 2 lakh crore loans have been taken after the TRS had come to power but there was no relative development. Mr. Rao had failed to prepare the guidelines for unemployment dole even after six months of formation of new Government. He is busy buying out the MLAs from other parties only, Mr. Reddy alleged.

TRS Bhavan

At the Telangana Bhavan, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao unfurled the national flag and also garlanded the statue of Telangana Talli. He interacted with the party cadre for sometime but did not address the gathering.

NTR Bhavan

Telangana TDP president L. Ramana unfurled the tri-colour as a part of the Formation Day celebrations at NTR Bhavan. He recalled the struggle for the statehood and the sacrifices made by the people. Mr. Ramana alleged that the State created for the aspirations of people is now fallen in the hands of one family and Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was ruling the State like an autocrat forgetting the dreams of Prof. Jayashankar.

People have taught a lesson to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao by defeating his daughter K. Kavitha in election to Nizamabad constituency proving that people of Telangana have the fighting spirit, he said.

BJP office

At the BJP state office, K. Lakshman, president of state unit unfurled the national flag in the presence of several senior leaders. Addressing the gathering, he targeted the Chief Minister for not celebrating September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day officially under pressure from the AIMIM party. He said it was time people got ready for another movement to throw out the ‘anti-people’ government. Telangana is now in a debt trap and KCR was responsible for raising huge loans and not utilising them for development and he has forgotten all the promises made to fill up the vacancies and cheated the students and youngsters, Mr. Laxman alleged.