Opposition’s voice stifled: Bhatti

Total revenue deficit is ₹ 1 lakh crore

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that the opposition voice was stifled by the government and proper time was not allotted to them to discuss on the budget.

Speaking to reporters along with MLAs D. Sridhar Babu and T. Jayaprakash Reddy after conclusion of budget sessions on Tuesday, Mr. Vikramarka said that only seven days was allotted to the budget sessions and there by not having much time to discuss about it.

“Opposition was not given much time to discuss about the issues related to public. Ruling party members made running commentary and diverted the attention of the house whenever the Congress members spoke. We have appealed to extend the budget session and the ruling party promised to hold Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on March 15 th but the session was concluded. This was not right,” said Mr. Vikramarka.

Stating that the Congress was successful in bringing pressure on the government to take back the field assistants, the CLP leader said that the government had failed to respond on double bed room houses and unemployment allowance.

“There is a revenue deficit between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 60,000 crore in 2021- 22 budget. Now the government has been claiming that it would go for Rs. 50,000 crore loans. That means there is a deficit of Rs. 1 lakh crore in this budget alone,” said Mr. Vikramarka.