Opposition trying to play politics: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that the Opposition parties have been trying to play politics between the land oustees and the government.
Asserting that the government was concerned about the fate of the oustees, the Minister claimed that the Telangana government was offering the best compensation package in the country.
Some oustees of Vemulaghat and Pallepahad joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of Mr. Harish Rao at his residence on Thursday. Addressing the gathering the Minister pointed out that the government was able to complete the irrigation projects and extend irrigation to lakhs of acres and proved wrong the comments of the Opposition parties that the projects would never be completed.
“We have shown our commitment to the people by completing Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). We are in power for another three years in this term. The same assistance offered to Kondapochamma oustees will be extended to the oustees of Mallannasagar. The cost of double bedroom houses constructed by the government will be around ₹ 20 lakh in open market. We will do justice to oustees and complete all irrigation projects,” he said.
