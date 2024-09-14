Opposition to Waqf bill displayed through QR codes on last day of submission to JPC

Opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was on full display on Friday (September 13, 2023). QR codes printed on paper, and flex banners and were kept on display either inside or outside masjids in Hyderabad. Scores of Friday congregants, and passers-by scanned these codes, which directed them to their email accounts enabling them to send pre-drafted statement to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, rejecting the Bill.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a body of prominent Muslim clerics, politicians and professionals, had released the Q R code. This was adopted by most Muslim bodies, and individuals.

The All India India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) threw its weight behind the AIMPLB’s campaign which sought to oppose the Bill. Keeping in with Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi’s announcement, AIMIM legislators, corporators and other functionaries were posted outside mosques in their respective constituencies. They encouraged the public to register their disapproval of the Bill.

Incidents of those holding flex-banners on roadsides, urging motorists, to stop and scan the Q R code were also seen. Mentions of the Bill were made during the Friday (sermon). A Q R code was displayed in the courtyard of the historic Mecca Masjid. Similarly, announcements were made at other prominent places of worship such as the Masjid-e-Ghous-us-Saqlain in Kalapather. Maulana Husamuddin Sami made the announcement at the Jama Masjid Darul Shifa. Several volunteers handed flyers to the public which contained an explainer of the Bill, and reminded them that September 13 was the last day to send their objections or comments.

Meanwhile, given the large number of responses to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, some users received ‘delivery incomplete’ notices. “The user you are trying to contact is receiving mail at a rate that prevents additional messages from being delivered. Please resend your message at a later time. If the user is able to receive mail at that time, your message will be delivered,” these stated.

AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, along with Mr. Owaisi, met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He sought to explain how the Bill, if passed, would adversely affect the Muslim community. Mr Owaisi had claimed that the Bill infringes on the freedom of religion. He also stated that the Bill was akin to stopping Muslim from worshipping.

