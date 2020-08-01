Opposition spreading misinformation on Dalit killings: TRS

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislators have decried the Opposition parties for trying to brand the party government in the State as anti-Dalit although the government has been supporting both Dalit and tribal communities in their efforts to scale the Mount Everest.

Talking to newspersons here on Saturday, party legislators Balka Suman, Kale Yadaiah, Guvvala Balaraju and M.S. Prabhakar criticised the Opposition parties for running a misinformation campaign against the TRS party and government. They stated that the welfare schemes being implemented for Dalits in Telangana were not being implemented in any other State in the country.

Stating that the Dalit candidates who contested the last Assembly elections on TRS tickets had won with huge majorities, they said it proved that the community was strongly behind the party. They were given tickets even in general seats too. The TRS government had also introduced reservation for Dalits in agriculture market committees, they noted.

However, unable to digest such a massive support of Dalits to the government, the Opposition parties were trying to attribute the incidents of killing of Dalits to the ruling party.

They reminded the Opposition leaders that the incidents of Chundur and Karamchedu were still fresh in the memory of Dalits although they took place decades ago. The TRS legislators suggested the Congress and BJP leaders to look into the atrocities being committed on Dalit and tribal communities in the States ruled by them.

On the incident in Gajwel constituency, the TRS leaders said the government did not resume the land of the Dalit farmer there for construction of Rythu Vedika and B. Narsimhlu who had ended his life had participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of the Rythu Vedika. In fact, it was the previous Congress government that had resumed the Dalits’ land for construction of a sub-station there.

They alleged that the Congress leaders living in Hyderabad were trying to spread COVID in the name of visiting districts without any valid reason. They stated that atrocities on Dalits were highest in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.