Opposition playing ‘flood politics’

July 19, 2022 17:57 IST

They have failed to help people in need: Harish

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao has alleged that the opposition parties have been playing flood politics instead of helping people in suffering due to floods. He said opposition leaders had limited themselves to offices.

Participating in several programmes at Sangareddy district headquarters on Tuesday and later speaking to reporters, Mr. Harish Rao said that as per the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao all the Ministers and MLAs visited the constituencies, monitored the flood situation and helped people whereas the opposition leaders limited themselves to offices.

“The state has witnessed heavy rains and floods like never before in the history and we are successful in seeing that there was no human loss. Instead of criticising the State, try to get financial assistance from the Centre to extend to the people,” he told opposition leaders.

The Minister inaugurated the pylon for the works being taken up with ₹50 crore under special development fund, foundation stone for BC Hostel Building that would be constructed at a cost of ₹2.9 crore. He also inaugurated Municipal Shopping Complex constructed at a cost of ₹1.38 crore, water tank with ₹15 crore and Basti Davakhana at ₹15 lakh.

Referring to the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘cancel all free schemes,’ Mr. Harish Rao wanted to know whether the schemes like KCR Kit, monthly pensions for the poor and Kalyana Lakshmi needed to be cancelled. “Cancelling free means all schemes aimed to helping poor need to be cancelled. Union Government has waived bank loans to the tune of ₹12 lakh crore to people like Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi who had cheated the nation. While we are distributing wealth to the poor, you are giving it away to the cheats,” commented Mr. Harish Rao and wanted to know whether any welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana was there in ‘Double Engine (BJP)’ states. He warned the people to know that all the welfare schemes may be closed in the State if BJP came to power.

Informing that pensions were being extended to 40 lakh people in the State, the Minister said that it would be extended to another 10 lakh people shortly.