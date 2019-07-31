Opposition parties flay TRS for attempts to reduce BC quota

Opposition parties have slammed the TRS dispensation for trying to ‘reduce’ the quota for Backward Classes (BCs) in the upcoming municipal elections.

The district committees of the five Opposition parties — CPI, CPI(M), CPI (ML-New Democracy), Telugu Desam Party and Telangana Jana Samithi — organised a joint stir at the Dharna Chowk here on Tuesday in protest against the alleged attempts to dilute the reservations for BCs in the urban local bodies.

New Municipal Act

Addressing the joint dharna, they alleged that the TRS regime issued an ordinance unilaterally in place of the New Municipal Act after Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan raised ‘objections’ to some provisions of the new legislation. They said the New Municipal Act envisaged detrimental provisions such as giving sweeping powers to the district authorities thereby undermining the rights of elected representatives and fixing 50% ceiling for total reservations.

Demands raised

They came down heavily on the ruling dispensation accusing it of attempting to lower the quota for BCs, who they said constitute more than 50% of the total population in the State. They demanded that the TRS government submit the entire data collected in the Samagra Kutumba Survey to the apex court, categorise the BCs into A, B, C, D and E sections and ensure continuation of the existing 33% quota in the coming municipal polls.

CPI(M) district secretary N. Nageswara Rao and CPI district secretary B. Hemantha Rao participated in the joint demonstration.