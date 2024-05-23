Opposition is making unwarranted hue and cry over paddy bonus, says Kisan Congress chairman  

Chairman of the Kisan Congress Anvesh Reddy has criticised the opposition parties for their remarks on the government’s decision to offer ₹500 bonus per quintal only for the fine variety of rice (sannalu). He also added that the government would strive to do justice to farmers who cultivate the normal variety of rice.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy accused the Opposition of engaging in irresponsible rhetoric and lacking an understanding of the differences between the cultivation of fine rice (sannalu) and normal variety rice (doddu) among farmers, as well as the prices offered for them in the open market. “This year, sannalu was cultivated on 14 lakh acres, while doddu varieties covered 32 lakh acres. Due to higher demand for sannalu, private traders (millers) offer a better price than doddu varieties. However, the Centre offers the same MSP for both varieties,” Mr. Reddy explained. He also added that Telangana is importing a fine variety of rice from other States due to demand in the market.

He also pointed out that former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised a bonus of ₹150 per quintal for sannalu, emphasising the importance of promoting fine variety rice since the government plans to distribute it under the public distribution system (PDS). Mr. Reddy further accused the previous government, led by BRS, of colluding with millers in past corruption scandals.

