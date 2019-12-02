Telangana

Opposition flays bus fare hike

Congress activists participating in a rally organised by the District Congress Committee against the hike in TS RTC bus fares in Khammam on Monday.

Congress activists participating in a rally organised by the District Congress Committee against the hike in TS RTC bus fares in Khammam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: G. N. RAO

Imposing a burden on common man, says Khammam DCC president

Opposition has come down heavily on the government for allowing the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation to hike the bus fare on all types of bus services.

The Khammam District Congress Committee on Monday organised a rally in protest against the proposed bus fare hike. In a statement, DCC president P Durga Prasad charged the TRS government with imposing additional burden on common man by allowing the TSRTC management to increase the bus fares.

The TSRTC employees spearheaded a 52-day strike braving “intimidation” from the ruling dispensation, he said adding that the staff ended their strike to save the public transport entity.

The TRS government is adopting “attention diversion tactics” in the face of growing public anger against its “autocratic style of functioning,” he charged, demanding that the government immediately drop the move to hike the bus fares.

The revised fares will be implemented on all inter-district and inter-state routes from the first departure of all types of bus services on Tuesday.

The TSRTC Khammam region has a fleet of 632 buses including hired buses and a total staff strength of 2624.

