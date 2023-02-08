Opposition expresses concern over excess estimates presented in budget 2023-24

February 08, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Opposition Congress, MIM and the BJP criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samiti Government for presenting excess estimates in terms of Central devolutions like Grants-in-Aid and contributions and tax devolutions in the budget.

The parties lamented that the revenue deficit during the past few years was on account of excess estimates and the Government should have taken adequate care to address the issue in presenting the budget for the next financial year. Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and BJP’s Eatala Rajender made these comments while participating in the general discussion on the budget 2023-24 in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr. Vikramarka said the budget was far from reality as doubts persisted over the numbers relating to revenue receipts and allocations made to different sectors. The actual revenue receipts during 2021-22 were ₹91,271 crore, but the Government had projected revenue receipts for the next fiscal at ₹1.3 lakh crore.

“Grants-in-Aid has been estimated at ₹41,259 crore at a time when they have not crossed ₹10,000 crore mark in the past few years,” he said adding the major components of the budget indicate excessive projection of ₹70,000 crore making it “impractical”.

The Congress member expressed concern over the mounting debt burden and expressed doubts over the per capita income claims made by the Government. There was no clarity on the State’s share in Krishna waters nine years after its formation and the allocations to backward classes were very meager. The Government should review its projections made in terms of grants in aid and contributions from the Centre as well as the State’s own tax revenues during the next fiscal.

Mr. Akbaruddin Owaisi lamented that the BJP-led Government was meeting out a raw deal to Telangana and imposed cuts on the borrowing limits of the State. “The BJP Government at the Centre is targeting non-BJP-ruled States and imposing restrictions at a time when its liabilities are growing faster than the GDP,” he said.

He expressed concern over reduced devolution of funds to Telangana as compared with that of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. “The Centre has given ₹19,668 crore to Telangana as against ₹38,177 crore to AP in 2022-23. The devolution is not on the basis of population ratio as mandated by the Reorganisation Act,” he said.

He took indirect dig at the BJP for not taking up the issues pertaining to Telangana with the Centre claiming: “why don’t these people go to the Centre and fight for TS’ cause rather than indulging in divisive politics?”

Mr. Owaisi was also concerned that the State projected itself as revenue surplus and did not claim the revenue deficit grant from the Centre at a time when it was in fact revenue deficit for most part of the past nine years. “The Government should make a strong pitch for revenue deficit grants after making an honest assessment of finances,” he said adding the State was making higher projections relating to Central devolutions while the Centre had adopted a tight-fist policy against Telangana.

Mr. Rajender too expressed concern over the “excessive projections” stating that the State could actually realise close to 80 per cent of the budget estimates. Citing an example, he said revenue from sale of lands was estimated at ₹16,000 crore in 2021-22, but a major chunk remained unrealised.

The BJP member urged ruling party members not to criticise the BJP Government at the Centre as the estimates by the State themselves resulted in deficits. “There will not be any cut in fixed expenditure like salaries, pensions and other heads. The allocations made to different federations and corporations would face significant cuts at the end,” he said.

He faulted the Government for claiming that outstanding liabilities were well within the FRBM limits and said the State had surpassed the FRBM norms if the off-budget borrowings in the name of corporations were taken into consideration. “Guarantees given to Mission Bhagiratha and irrigation projects are non-recoverable. These will taken the total liabilities of the State to over 38 per cent of the GSDP,” he said.

He expressed concern that though the Government had announced Dalit Bandhu as one of its flagship programmes, sanctions and releases were much less. “The Government claimed Dalit Bandhu will involve ₹2 lakh crore and it has released only ₹4,441 crore so far. How many years will it take for completing the releasesto all eligible families?” he asked.