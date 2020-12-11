Opposition activists demolish wall near tank

Bandh observed in Cheriyal against illegal encroachment of Peddacheruvu

Charging MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy with having occupied 22 guntas of Peddacheruvu land, activists of opposition parties demolished a wall constructed near the tank on Friday.

Learning of it, workers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) reached the spot and entered into heated arguments with the activists of the BJP and the Congress. Police rushed there and pacified both the agitators. A bandh was also observed by the opposition parties against the MLA. CPI (M) and CPI activists also participated in the agitation.

The bandh called by the opposition parties in Cheriyal against the occupation of the tank was almost total.

The agitating workers claimed that the land was registered under the name of Tulja Bhavani on January 30, 2020 and even permission was accorded for the construction of a building. The opposition party workers have a demanded an inquiry and action against all those responsible for the illegal encroachment. They demanded that the officials take immediate steps to create a buffer zone and protect it.