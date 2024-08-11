ADVERTISEMENT

Opportunity to earn money post-retirement lands Hyderabad man in a ₹4.42 lakh job scam

Published - August 11, 2024 08:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A hope for earning money after retirement cost a 57-year-old man from Hyderabad’s Goshamahal a whopping ₹4.42 lakh.

On August 10, as he scrolled on his social media feed, he came across an advertisement stating, ‘work from home job’. A simple click on it led him to a Telegram account where he was promised a work-from-home opportunity and asked to share payment information for ‘salary and payroll’.

“The man was paid a small amount after he rated some videos to gain his trust. However, he was asked to pay more money to rectify his software. After the victim transferred ₹4.42 lakh, the fraudsters stopped responding,” an official from the Cybercrime police explained.

A case was booked following an online complaint by the man and further investigation is under way.

