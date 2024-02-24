ADVERTISEMENT

Operations temporarily suspended at Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kamareddy

February 24, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Operations at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kamareddy have been temporarily suspended. Applicants with appointments booked from February 26 will receive an SMS providing them with the option to reschedule their appointments. Additional appointments are being made available at the Passport Seva Kendra in Nizamabad to accommodate these changes. Applicants, howver, have the option to reschedule their appointments to any of the PSKs/POPSKs in Telangana according to their convenience and availability, according to a note released by Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US