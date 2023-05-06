ADVERTISEMENT

Operation ROPE lassos in violations, brings order to streets

May 06, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

According to a statement on enforcement released by the Hyderabad Traffic Police, as many as 42 FIRs were booked in April for encroachments, taking the total such cases to 332 in the year.

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Traffic Police has installed bollards and traffic cones to mark ‘Free Left’ for motorists at various junctions in the city, as part of the ‘ROPE’, compulsory Stop Line and Free Left drive. | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G

Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking & Encroachments) in the city has brought about a significant change in the personal commuting behaviour of citizens. The change can be witnessed at all intersections in the city, Hyderabad Traffic Police (HTP) said on Friday.

Strict drives against wrong-side driving and triple riding on two-wheelers have also brought new attention to road safety, they said.

According to a statement on enforcement released by the HTP, as many as 42 FIRs were booked in April for encroachments, taking the total such cases to 332 in the year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stop line violations were 45,710, and about 1.89 lakh for the four months this year. Similarly, ‘Free Left’ violations were clocked at average of about 9,200 per month.

Drunk driving

In April alone, 2,687 persons were booked for drunk driving, of which 1,717 were charge-sheeted and produced in courts. the respective courts have in total imposed a fine of ₹35,90,500.

This year, so far, 1,317 persons have been awarded imprisonment and driving licence of 243 motorists were suspended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / traffic

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US