Operation ROPE lassos in violations, brings order to streets

According to a statement on enforcement released by the Hyderabad Traffic Police, as many as 42 FIRs were booked in April for encroachments, taking the total such cases to 332 in the year.

May 06, 2023 07:40 am | Updated 07:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad Traffic Police has installed bollards and traffic cones to mark ‘Free Left’ for motorists at various junctions in the city, as part of the ‘ROPE’, compulsory Stop Line and Free Left drive.

Hyderabad Traffic Police has installed bollards and traffic cones to mark ‘Free Left’ for motorists at various junctions in the city, as part of the ‘ROPE’, compulsory Stop Line and Free Left drive. | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G

Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking & Encroachments) in the city has brought about a significant change in the personal commuting behaviour of citizens. The change can be witnessed at all intersections in the city, Hyderabad Traffic Police (HTP) said on Friday.

Strict drives against wrong-side driving and triple riding on two-wheelers have also brought new attention to road safety, they said.

According to a statement on enforcement released by the HTP, as many as 42 FIRs were booked in April for encroachments, taking the total such cases to 332 in the year.

Stop line violations were 45,710, and about 1.89 lakh for the four months this year. Similarly, ‘Free Left’ violations were clocked at average of about 9,200 per month.

Drunk driving

In April alone, 2,687 persons were booked for drunk driving, of which 1,717 were charge-sheeted and produced in courts. the respective courts have in total imposed a fine of ₹35,90,500.

This year, so far, 1,317 persons have been awarded imprisonment and driving licence of 243 motorists were suspended.

