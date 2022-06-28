Operation Muskaan VIII phase to begin on July 1 

Operation Muskaan, the police’s month-long programme to rescue, rehabilitate and reunite missing and kidnapped children or those under various violations, will begin on July 1.

Initiated in 2015, as per guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, the programme is in its eighth phase now.

On Tuesday, ADGP (Women Safety) Swati Lakra and Commissioner and Special Secretary (WD&CW) D. Divya, along with officials and stakeholders from the civil society met in an online convergence meet, and discussed the programme strategy.

Ms. Lakra, speaking on the occasion, said officers and participants in the Operation must adhere to the rules and exercise care while handling the issues on the field. As part of Operation Muskaan, rescued children will be reunited with families or admitted to child care institutions and special schools in coordination with the Education Department.

Ms. Lakra said the objective was to realise a child-labour, bonded-labour and child-trafficking free Telangana in the near future.

About 800 participants from the police, Labour, Public Health & Family Welfare, Metropolitan Legal Services Authority, UNICEF, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and others attended the online meet.