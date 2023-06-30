HamberMenu
Operation Muskaan to be launched in Cyberabad on July 1

June 30, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad police on Friday held a convergence meeting to launch the ninth phase of Operation Muskaan. The operation is set to be launched on Saturday and aims at rescuing and rehabilitating homeless children and those forced into child labour. Officials will be using ‘Darpan’ face-recognition software to identify the missing children, said the DCP of Women and Child Safety Wing Nitika Pant. “Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra has formed 11 special teams... They are also trained to identify and rescue/rehabilitate children trapped in trafficking,” said the official.

