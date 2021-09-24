Open Trident Sugar factory: Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy urged the State government to see to it that Trident Sugar factory is opened and arrangements made for milling by the end of the season.

Mr. Reddy was here to inaugurate a cricket tournament at the revenue divisional headquarters on Friday.

Interacting with farmers on the occasion, Mr. Reddy said that sugarcane farmers are completely dependent on private sugar factories, thus forcing them to transport their produce to other places, leading to more costs for farmers.

“Why not government spare ₹2,000 crore for farmers of Zaheerabad area and take over Trident Sugar to protect interests of farmers? Can’t the government spare that amount which has been introducing about ₹2 lakh crore budget?” asked Mr. Reddy adding a conspiracy is on to transform the land belonging to the factory into real estate ventures.

The TPCC president demanded that the government must make arrangements for farmers to shift their produce to Karnataka for milling in case the factory is not opened despite best efforts.