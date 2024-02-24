ADVERTISEMENT

Open day at Survey of India’s Hyderabad campus on February 28

February 24, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Survey of India (SoI), the national mapping agency under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and its National Institute for Geo-informatics Science and Technology (NICST) will celebrate National Science Day on February 28 with an ‘open day’. Those interested can visit the SoI facilities and an exhibition of the latest surveying and mapping instruments. A treasure hunt based on practical mapping for school students will also be held on the Uppal campus, according to a press release.

