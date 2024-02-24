GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Open day at Survey of India’s Hyderabad campus on February 28

February 24, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Survey of India (SoI), the national mapping agency under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and its National Institute for Geo-informatics Science and Technology (NICST) will celebrate National Science Day on February 28 with an ‘open day’. Those interested can visit the SoI facilities and an exhibition of the latest surveying and mapping instruments. A treasure hunt based on practical mapping for school students will also be held on the Uppal campus, according to a press release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.