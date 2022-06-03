Open Day at INCOIS on Sunday

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, which also houses the National Tsunami Early Warning Centre and recognised as the Regional Tsunami Warning Centre for Indian Ocean Region, has invited students and citizens to visit its facility at Pragatinagar, Kukatpally, for Open Day on June 5 (Sunday) on World Environment Day.

Visitors will get access to various INCOIS facilities and labs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will also have the opportunity to interact with scientists who will give a comprehensive overview of the institute’s activities and how these help in better understanding of the environment, said a press release.