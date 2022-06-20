Open auction of Rajiv Swagruha plots begins

Open auction of Rajiv Swagruha plots under way in Karimnagar on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A total of 50 open plots, including 11 commercial and 39 residential, in Angarika township of the Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd (TRSCL) were sold in an open auction here on Monday.

As many as 237 of the total 819 open plots in TRSCL’s Angarika township at Nusthulapur village of Thimmapur mandal are up for open auction in the first phase.

The first day of open auction yielded the highest price of ₹22,600 per square yard for a commercial plot and ₹18,600 per square yard for a residential plot, bringing a windfall revenue for the State government, sources said.

The upset price for the commercial plot was ₹8,000 per square yard and residential plot was ₹6,000 per square yard.

Collector R.V. Karnan oversaw the process.

The open auction for the remaining 187 residential plots in Angarika township in the first phase will be held till June 24 as per schedule, sources added.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy urged the district administration to stop open auction of the Rajiv Swagruha plots at Nusthulapur as the Rajeev Swagruha Applicants Charity, Welfare Association, Karimnagar (registered applicants under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme) filed a writ petition in the High Court and the matter is posted for hearing on July 4, 2022.

In a memorandum, Mr Reddy said the Ex-Servicemen Housing Cooperative Society, Karimnagar, also filed a writ petition in the High Court in this regard.

At this juncture, open auction of the Rajeev Swagruha plots will lead to multiple legal complications, Mr Reddy said, urging the district authorities to stop the open auction of plots until the final outcome of the writ petitions filed in the court.