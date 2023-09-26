ADVERTISEMENT

Onus on Telangana government for smooth conduct of immersion, says organiser of Ganesh festival committee

September 26, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

High Court ruling limits options for immersion of plaster of Paris Ganesh idols to baby ponds built by the civic body

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti

Devotees start arriving at Hussain Sagar Lake for immersion of Ganesh idols post the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Hyderabad on September 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

A day after the Telangana High Court passed an order that there should be no immersion of gypsum (Plaster of Paris) Ganesh idols in the Hussainsagar lake, the main organiser of the event in the city put the onus on the state government for smooth conduct of the event.

“The State Government has to take care that the event passes off smoothly. The High Court ruling is just a reiteration of the older guidelines of following Pollution Control Board guidelines. We will follow them,” said Dr. Bhagwant Rao, General Secretary of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

The HC ruling dictated that there should be no immersion of PoP idols in the Hussainsagar Lake or other water bodies and they should be immersed only in baby ponds. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a good development. But instead of giving the judgement at the 11th hour, the High Court should give guidelines for next year’s event. The government should give an option to the workers who are dependent on this line of work to do things differently,” said Manognya Reddy, a volunteer with Kapra Lake Revival Group.

ALSO READ
‘May nullify years of efforts’: Lake volunteers in Hyderabad as Ganesh idol immersion nears

“The people on the field be it the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation workers or the law and order staff or the crane operators want to do their job. They don’t care what the idol is made of. There should be an awareness campaign to make people understand that it is best not to pollute the lake,” said Ms. Reddy, who has been part of an effort to save and clean up lakes, reacting to the development.

For the past two years, the Khairatabad Ganesh idol is being made with clay following the High Court guidelines. “The idols made with PoP are pulled out intact within two or three days. But the clay idols are not pulled out. Only the iron frame is pulled out. The clay will get accumulated over the years,” said Raj Kumar of Khairatabad Ganesh Utsava Committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US