Onus of winning civic polls on MLAs: KCR

Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has put the onus of winning the municipal polls on the MLAs concerned and sent a stern message that any lapse in the plan of winning all the municipalities and corporations will be viewed seriously.

The Chief Minister, who spoke for 90 minutes at a stretch giving minute details of the planning for reaching out to masses, reminded the MLAs that these were not general elections and various factors come into focus in voting. He advised them not to encourage only those people who moved with them during ticket selection but take into account every worker.

A pen drive with the list of beneficiaries of government schemes was also handed over to the MLAs and KCR asked them to reach out to every beneficiary and remind them of the schemes implemented by the government, said a senior TRS leader. The meeting was attended by all senior leaders and incharges and the CM asked them to constantly remind people of the Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Kaleshwaram project benefits and other schemes. Mr. Rao told them that the party was on a strong foot and the opposition was weak.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress would not be able to make much impact, according to the CM but MLAs and local leaders concerned should ensure that every household was touched with the network of people who had enrolled as party members recently. Mr. Rao ruled out alliance with any party, including the Communists. These parties would approach TRS leaders locally but they should not be entertained, he said.

Referring to the problems faced by North Telangana districts, Mr. Rao mentioned migration of people from these districts to Gulf countries, and said he would take a tour of the Gulf countries, along with MLAs, after the municipal polls to discuss their problems and find solutions. Migration to Gulf from these districts has been a big political issue.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao also touched upon his proposed initiative, “Each One Teach One” and asked all the leaders to take it seriously. A date would be announced soon and all the party members should be part of it.

Later, the MLAs belonging to erstwhile districts met separately and discussed their issues. The MLAs would be authorised to issue B forms for party candidates.