Onus of effective delivery of six guarantees lies on administration, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

December 25, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that it is the responsibility of the officials concerned to ensure the effective implementation of the policies formulated by the Government in the larger interests of the people.

He said it would be the choice of the officials to decide whether they are willing to walk that extra mile in delivering the six guarantees to the last mile. “If it is difficult to work in the system, inform the Chief Secretary or the DGP. The Government has no objection to transfer them from their present postings. But, we will have objections if the officials want to continue in their posts without fulfilling the responsibilities cast on them,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks assume significance in the backdrop of the functioning of the previous Government headed by the BRS when there has been no insistence on the officials to go to the field level to understand the ground realities in the implementation of the assurances to the people. “Orders of the Government must be carried out responsibly,” Mr. Revanth Reddy said in no uncertain terms during the conference of senior officials, district collectors and superintendents of police.

He recalled how it was a lifetime opportunity for the collectors and SPs to connect directly with the people and understand their aspirations. “You don’t get such an experience. Even if you get promoted to the next level, you will be limited to monitoring the functioning of the officials at the lower level, but will not get an opportunity to go to the field,” he said adding the government had no objection to transfer them if they were not ready to work for 18 hours a day, if need be.

The Chief Minister made clear that his Government was “very open-minded” and would take their suggestions aimed at improving the delivery mechanisms. “We will send you the ideas and it is for you to convert them and ensure their effective implementation. Accountability and responsibility are very important,” he said.