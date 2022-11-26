Only we respect the Constitution while BJP and TRS are diluting it: Cong. leaders

November 26, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

Telangana Congress celebrated ‘Constitution Day’, highlighting the ‘role‘ of the party in ensuring that it had been respected and followed in toto all these years and how the present governments at the Centre and the State were ‘violating’ it with impunity and trying to be dictators.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the Constitution provided a sense of pride to every citizen and it was due to Congress and B.R. Ambedkar who knew the value of life and freedom of people even at the bottom of society. But for Ambedkar and the Congress that held the Constitution in high esteem life would have been difficult for everyone in the country, he said.

He reminded that though both Pakistan and India attained freedom at the same time, elected governments in Pakistan were dismissed by the Army that took control of the country several times. However, India evolved into a strong democracy because the Congress had respected and followed the Constitution with every state institution enjoying its freedom to function. “That freedom is now under threat and the Constitution is being openly challenged by the BJP government,” he alleged.

While the religious texts denied freedom and equality to certain sections, the Constitution wiped out discrimination ensuring everyone was equal irrespective of their religious and social backgrounds. The present Government at the Centre and also at the State were hell bent on disrespecting the Constitution and diluting its spirit with their dictatorial approach in governance, he said.

TPCC working presidents J. Geetha Reddy, Anjan Yadav and Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC secretary Bose Raju, former PCC presidents Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V Hanmantha Rao, former Ministers R. Damodar Reddy and G. Vinod were present.