‘Only TRS could achieve separate Telangana’

Hailing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and its pink kanduva on the shoulders of partymen as a symbol of self-esteem, Education Minister G. Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday asserted that a separate State of Telangana was possible only through the TRS.

“It is all Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision, and that will protect the State in the future too,” he said, welcoming new cadre in the party’s membership drive here.

Summarising events since 2014, particularly electoral successes and schemes of the government, Mr. Reddy reiterated that TRS was the only party that fulfilled all promises mentioned in its election manifesto. And latest in the achievements of the government is the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and establishing harmonious relationship with neighbouring States, he said,

Mr. Reddy started the membership drive in old undivided Nalgonda at Bommalaramaram on Friday and held meetings at Suryapet and Huzurnagar . After the meeting at a private function hall in the town, Mr. Reddy, along with Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda district Collectors Anita Ramachandran and Gaurav Uppal respectively, felicitated members of the Zilla Parishad – Chairman N. Balu Naik, ZPTCs and MPPs on completion of their five years in office.