Only TRS candidates in fray for RS polls

The election of the two Telangana Rashtra Samiti candidates — K. Keshav Rao and K.R. Suresh Reddy — to the Upper House has become a formality.
The Election Commission has said that the nominations of two other candidates — Jajula Bhaskar and Bhojraj Koyalkar — both from Shramajeevi Party had been rejected after scrutiny on Monday. The returning officer has accordingly published the names of Mr. Keshav Rao and Mr. Suresh Reddy as the validly nominated candidates in the Form 4.
