BJP did nothing for the state: KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Minister for Information Technology and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao said that only TRS can protect the interest of Telangana and no one else. He said that several programmes were taken up in Telangana after formation of State which were not done in the past 67 years.

Participating in several programmes in Warangal district and later addressing a public meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Rama Rao said that because of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao every thing was made possible in the state and programmes like Rytu Bandhu and farmers benefited the tune of ₹ 50,000 crore so far under the scheme.

“We have become a model for other states. BJP MLA from Rayachur in Karnataka has been demanding similar schemes in their state. If the power was given to BJP, they may merge Telangana in Andhra Pradesh,” warned Mr. Rama Rao and asked party workers to explain the public what was did by the TRS so far.

“I am daring both BJP and Congress leaders to show the schemes being implemented in Telangana in states like Karntaka and Rajasthan respectively. BJP has expertise in creating problem in the name of religion and nothing else. A contractor committed suicide in Karntaka as a Minister demanded 40 per cent commission,” said the TRS working president adding that every section in the society is looking at Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao as a man who can address their problems.

Coming down heavily against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Rama Rao said that Global Centre for Traditional Medicine was established at Jamnagar in Gujarat which was promised to Hyderabad by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy a few days ago.

“Our money is there in states like UP, MP and Bihar. I am ready to resign my Minister post if anyone can prove I am wrong,” said Mr Rama Rao.