Only tribunal can form protocols, rule curves, TS argues before KWDT-II

February 23, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has argued before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar that it is the tribunal that has to formulate the operational protocols and rule curves for water management in the river basin and that demands/needs of the riparian States to be finalised by the tribunal would form basis for such protocols and rule curves.

Witness deposing for Telangana Chetan Pandit, an experienced hand on the subject of operational protocols, was probed by Senior Advocate appearing for Andhra Pradesh G. Umapathy as part of the cross-examination that resumed before the tribunal in New Delhi on Thursday. Counsel for AP put questions to Mr. Pandit on the draft rule curves prepared by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) for management of water in the river basis in the two Telugu States.

Telangana’s witness reiterated before the tribunal that minimum draw-down level (MDDL) of Srisailam reservoir was 805 ft for drawal of water for the left bank power house operated by Telangana. He explained before the tribunal how GO 69 issued by the unified Andhra Pradesh government in 1996 was not binding on Telangana as it was issued when the geography was one State.

He contented that the GO was not applicable as the combined AP was now divided into AP and Telangana with the latter having much higher catchment area and lower irrigation potential developed compared to the former. The cross-examination of the Telangana witness would continue on Friday.