Only Telangana supplying safe drinking water: Dayakar Rao

Because of Mission Bhagiratha only I had joined the TRS, says Minister

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao said it was only Telangana which has been supplying safe drinking water across the State whereas other States were supplying borewell water for drinking.

Participating in the State-level meeting on Mission Bhagiratha held at Komatibanda on Wednesday, Mr Dayakar Rao said that at the time of commencing Mission Bhagiratha he was the floor leader of Telugu Desam Party and changed his mind after seeing the design of it and decided not to criticise Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has implemented the drinking water scheme at Siddipet and scaled it up across the State successfully in the form of Mission Bhagiratha. Everyone worked hard to make the scheme a grand success. Because of this scheme only I had joined the TRS. All our drinking water problems were addressed and we are getting several awards at national level,” said Mr. Dayakar Rao, adding that he had seen several problems being faced by the public for drinking water.

Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) secretary Smita Sabharwal said that the government of India has already announced that Mission Bhagiratha was completed and about 56 lakh houses are being supplied with potable water. She said that everyone worked hard.