Only six positive cases in Kamareddy

A day after a cluster of 32 COVID-19 cases was detected among students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Tekriyal, Kamareddy, only six cases were recorded in the district on Wednesday. Health teams have tested around 1,460 persons.
On Tuesday, the 32 students tested positive when routine COVID-19 tests were conducted at the school. A total of 140 persons, including the staff, were examined.
District Collector A. Sharath visited the school on Wednesday and inspected the facilities there. He said parents of 13 of the 32 COVID-positive students took them home.
The remaining 19 students would also be sent home depending on isolation facilities available. The officials would earmark a block at the school premises to isolate students whose homes do not have required space. The Collector added that medical officers would check on them regularly.
Later, Mr Sharath held a video conference with heads of various residential homes, officials of Education department, and medical officers. He directed officials to send students home only in unavoidable situations, adding that they have to be isolated for five days after returning from home.
They would be allowed to attend classes only after COVID-19 test is repeated on them and they are found to be negative.
The need for maintaining COVID precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing, was stressed.
