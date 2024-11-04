GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Only Revanth Reddy and Congress care for BCs: party leader Chanagani Dayakar

Published - November 04, 2024 06:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Osmania University research scholar and Congress leader Chanagani Dayakar said the interests of Backward Classes would be taken care of only by the Congress, if post-independence history is any indication of it.

At a press conference here, Mr. Dayakar said that through the caste survey, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was delivering the justice that party leader Rahul Gandhi had promised. The appointment of a commission for determining the status of backward classes indicates the seriousness with which the government functioned.

He said that the CM paid special attention to the development of BCs and that neither the BJP nor the BRS had the vision that Congress had for the BCs.

He said the BRS betrayed the BCs for 10 years but was shedding crocodile tears now and is unable to digest the rising popularity of Mr. Revanth Reddy and the Congress among the BCs. He recalled how the BRS was desperate to cancel the Group-I mains exam, but the government went ahead with it, determined to see BCs bagging more jobs.

