Only regional parties capable to stop BJP’s march, says KTR

January 27, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - hyderabad

“Congress will not be able to stop BJP’s march towards Delhi. Only regional parties have the capacity to do so,” BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said and asked people to support the leadership of K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana.

Speaking at the Assembly constituency-level meeting of Jubilee Hills held here on Saturday, he said that the Congress had no wherewithal to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sway and the party’s arrogance and attitude was forcing several alliance partners of INDIA to leave it. “While Rahul Gandhi is busy with his yatra, Congress’ allies appear to be on the Rahul Chodo spree the way they are either quitting the alliance or refusing to have poll alliance in their States,” he pointed out.

Terming that the BJP and Congress have a “fevicol bond”, the BRS leader said the Congress party would work for BJP candidates’ win in the coming Parliament elections in the State by “fielding dummy candidates” as it did in the past in case of a few Lok Sabha and Assembly seats. The two parties were already working with an understanding and it was visible during the Davos visit and in the recent MLC elections.

MLC nomination

Another example was the Governor’s reported clearing of the name of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president M. Kodandaram for MLC post in the nominated quota. As a representative of the BJP, the Governor had cleared the name of a political party president for the MLC post in the nominated quota but she had rejected two names recommended by the previous Cabinet (BRS) on the ground that they have political background, Mr. Rama Rao mentioned.

Unable to take on the BJP, the Congress had already relegated itself in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Only leaders such Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and Punjab, Nitish Kumar in Bihar and K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Telangana have the capacity to stop BJP’s march to Delhi. Mr. Rama Rao reminded people that it was the BRS, not the Congress, that had defeated BJP’s bigwigs such as Bandi Sanjay, Eatala Rajender, Soyam Bapu Rao, Dharmapuri Arvind and M. Raghunandan Rao in the recent Assembly elections.

Stating that only BRS could voice the concerns of Telangana people in Delhi, KTR alleged that the Congress government in the State had forced people onto roads for submitting ‘praja palana’ applications for availing various schemes without any benefit coming their way for more than 50 days now, after promising everything under the sun.