Only imitated the stand-up comedian, claims Raja Singh

File photo of suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh being shifted to Cherlapally jail in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh, currently incarcerated in Cherlapalli jail on charges of hate speech, claimed to have only imitated stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui that too based on the information provided on Google. He denied hurting any religion’s sentiments or having criticised any religion, hence he had not violated the constitution of the party.

In the reply to the show cause notice, issued to him in August, to the member secretary of the party disciplinary committee Om Pathak on Monday, a copy of which was made available to the media, Mr. Singh appealed for an opportunity to continue to serve the BJP and the nation. The Goshamahal Legislator promised not to do anything that brings disrespect to the party and that he would work within the ideology and principles of the party.

At the same time, Mr. Singh sought to defend himself stating that he did not use any abusive or harsh language, did not mention the name of any individual in his video message and did not deliberately hurt the sentiments of any religion. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government had filed a false case against him intentionally and though the court had dismissed the case against him, he has been detained in jail invoking the Preventive Detention Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLA pointed out that he had never violated the party discipline and had participated in every programme and charged the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party of winning elections based on communal grounds for the last 30 years. Both the TRS and AIMIM have been provoking people on communal lines and welfare measures in the Hyderabad Parliament constituency are aimed at benefitting a particular community.

False cases have been foisted against him by the TRS at the behest of AIMIM was only because he has been demanding a fair deal for communities in the welfare and development schemes. As a BJP legislative party leader, he had requested the government not to allow Munawar Faruqui comedy show since had made vulgar comments on the Hindu Gods and Goddesses but the government ignored his requests and went ahead with the show. This had provoked him to make the video to make people understand how the comedian does his show, he added in his reply.