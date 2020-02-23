‘Only few CMs at Trump dinner not proper’

Hyderabad

23 February 2020 21:02 IST

Senior Congress leader Ponnala faults Centre on issue

Senior Congress leader and former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah has argued that calling only a few chief ministers for a dinner to be hosted in the honour of visiting US President Donald Trump sends a wrong signal to the nation.

In a statement here, he said inviting all the chief ministers in the country would mean respecting different political parties, their philosophies and ideologies, and enhance the prestige of the democracy in the country.

He said Mr. Trump is visiting the country in the capacity of the President of the United States and inviting only a few chief ministers for his programme reflects the narrow-minded politics and egoistic politics being practiced by the BJP government.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ponnala said it was unfortunate that the Rashtrapathi Bhavan has invited the chief ministers of Telangana, Assam, Odisha, Haryana, Karnataka, Bihar, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu only and ignored the others, who are also democratically elected by the people.